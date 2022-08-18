New Suit - Trade Secrets

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter & Co. The complaint pursues claims against Howden Reinsurance Brokers for violation of trade secrets laws and other business torts in connection with the defendant's hiring of 12 employees of the plaintiff's GC Access unit. The suit contends that Howden orchestrated the simultaneous defection of the unit's top leadership along with over 20 accounts worth millions of dollars in annual revenue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01819, Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC v. Howden Reinsurance Brokers Limited et al.

Agent & Broker

August 18, 2022, 8:56 AM