Who Got The Work

Proskauer Rose partner Steven J. Porzio has entered an appearance for modern furniture manufacturer Lovesac Company in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Dec. 19 in Connecticut District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses, resulting in the overstatement of its gross profits and operating and net income. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley, is 3:23-cv-01640, Gutknecht v. Lovesac Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 05, 2024, 9:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Albert Gutknecht

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Donna Dellomo

Lovesac Company

Shawn Nelson

The Lovesac Company

defendant counsels

Proskauer Rose

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws