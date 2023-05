New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Webcollex d/b/a CKS Financial was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was brought by the Kazerouni Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00988, Gutierrez v. Webcollex LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Gutierrez

Plaintiffs

Kazerouni Law Group

defendants

Webcollex, LLC

nature of claim: 890/