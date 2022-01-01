New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Samsung Electronics was hit with a data breach class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a July 2022 breach impacting the personal data of millions of Samsung customers. The suit is backed by Bradley/Grombacher LLP and Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05719, Gutierrez v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.