Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against gourmet popcorn manufacturer Popcornopolis LLC and its parent company Barcel USA Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Matthew Rabban on behalf of a packager, who claims that she was not provided proper meal and rest breaks and was not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-00700, Gutierrez v. Popcornopolis, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 31, 2023, 5:42 AM