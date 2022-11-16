Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against restaurant chain Pollo Operations Inc., doing business as Pollo Tropical, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of Humberto Gutierrez, who claims the defendant failed to pay him overtime wages. The case is 1:22-cv-23767, Gutierrez v. Pollo Operations, Inc., d/b/a Pollo Tropical.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 16, 2022, 3:57 PM