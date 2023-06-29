New Suit - Consumer Class Action

PNC Bank was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses PNC Bank of charging overdraft fees on debit card transactions that were authorized on a positive balance but settled on a negative balance. According to the complaint, these 'APSN' fees are unlawful under the Consumer Financial Protection Act. The suit was filed by KalielGold, Shamis & Gentile and Edelsberg Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03238, Gutierrez v. PNC Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 29, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Jasmina Gutierrez

Plaintiffs

Kalielgold PLLC

defendants

PNC Bank

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations