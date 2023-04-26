Removed To Federal Court

Skincare company Origins Natural Resources Inc. on Wednesday removed a privacy breach-of-contract class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Tauler Smith LLP, pursues claims that the defendants surveils consumers’ communications through its website, stores the data and transmits it to third parties. Origins Natural is represented by Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell. The case is 2:23-cv-03152, Gutierrez v. Origins Natural Resources Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 26, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Nora Gutierrez

defendants

Origins Natural Resources Inc.

defendant counsels

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract