Removed To Federal Court

National General Insurance and Integon National Insurance, subsidiaries of Allstate, removed an insurance class action to California Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by Levinson Stockton, accuses the companies of systemically denying coverage claims and rescinding policies based on purported misrepresentations about other household residents and drivers of the insured vehicle. The complaint alleges that the defendants did not ask about other household residents or otherwise disregarded applicants' responses in order to sell more policies. National General Insurance and Integon National Insurance are represented by Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson Guslani Simonson & Clause. The case is 3:22-cv-01209, Gutierrez v. National General Insurance Co. et al.