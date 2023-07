Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wanek Kirsch Davies on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Old Republic, Zurich and Landstar Ranger to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Walters Thomas Cullens and Sosa-Morris Neuman on behalf of Salvador Gutierrez. The case is 3:23-cv-00527, Gutierrez v. Landstar Ranger Inc. et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Salvador Gutierrez

defendants

Old Republic Insurance Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

Andy Fernandez

Landstar Ranger, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wanek Kirsch Davies LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision