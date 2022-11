Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, and Sylvamo North America LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, over the alleged failure to provide mandatory meal breaks and overtime wages, was filed by Crosner Legal. The case is 2:22-cv-08460, Gutierrez v. International Paper Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 7:43 PM