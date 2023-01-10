Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against International Paper, the global manufacturer of paper and packaging products, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Crosner Legal on behalf of California-based individuals who worked for the defendant as non-exempt employees who claim that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-00136, Gutierrez v. International Paper Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 10, 2023, 5:18 AM