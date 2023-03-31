Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and CEO Chris Boleman to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Michael M. Phillips Law Firm on behalf of Shirley Gutierrez, whose status as a Silver Spur member was allegedly revoked based on her purported use of a racial slur towards the waitstaff. The case is 4:23-cv-01201, Gutierrez v. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 31, 2023, 2:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Shirley Gutierrez

defendants

Chris Boleman

Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Inc

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation