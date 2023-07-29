New Suit - Employment Discrimination

A New York Chick-Fil-A franchise operator was sued for employment discrimination on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Phillips and Associates on behalf of a store manager who claims discrimination the on the basis of his sex/gender, familial associations, caregiver status and his association with a person with disabilities. The plaintiff contends that he was subjected to abusive and retaliatory treatment after utilizing sick days to care for his newborn son. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06614, Gutierrez v. Fidelis Restaurant Management et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 29, 2023, 11:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Marlon Gutierrez

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Eleanor Kim

Fidelis Restaurant Management

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination