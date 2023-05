Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against VIM Stores and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Kleinman Ginzberg LLP on behalf of a plaintiff alleging disability and pregnancy discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-03905, Gutierrez v. Famous Horse, Inc. a/k/a V.I.M., d/b/a VIM Stores et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Yojaydi Gutierrez

defendants

Famous Horse, Inc. a/k/a V.I.M., d/b/a VIM Stores

Joseph Joseph

Mohammed Mazid

Sarah Joseph

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act