Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo members Joshua Briones and Arameh Zargham O'Boyle have entered appearances for e-commerce platform Displate Corp. in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed June 6 in California Eastern District Court by Dovel & Luner, accuses the defendant of using deceptive comparison or 'strike-through' advertising by displaying false 'regular' prices on its website in order to suggest that products are on sale at a discount. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ana De Alba, is 1:23-cv-00861, Gutierrez v. Displate Corporation.

July 21, 2023, 6:48 AM

