Displate Corp., an e-commerce platform specializing in hand-crafted metal posters, was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Dovel & Luner, accuses the defendant of using deceptive comparison or 'strike-through' advertising by displaying false 'regular' prices on its website in order to suggest that products are on sale at a discount. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00861, Gutierrez v. Displate Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 06, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Gutierrez

Plaintiffs

Dovel & Luner

defendants

Displate Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract