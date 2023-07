Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against Dell Children's Medical Center to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Wiley Walsh PC on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was subject to gender- and disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-00833, Gutierrez v. Dell Children's Medical Center.

Health Care

July 21, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Susana Gutierrez

defendants

Dell Children's Medical Center

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination