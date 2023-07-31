Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mullin Hoard & Brown and Wright Close & Barger on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America, a national milk marketing cooperative, and employee Jules P. Crews to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of Crews' co-worker Renberto Gutierrez, accuses Crews of moving a truck while the plaintiff was working on top, causing the plaintiff to fall ten feet and land on his head. The case is 4:23-cv-02807, Gutierrez v. Dairy Farmers of America Inc. et al.

Agriculture

July 31, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Mirtha Gutierrez

defendants

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Dfa Dairy Brands Distributing South, LLC

Dfa Dairy Brands Distributing West, LLC

Jules Crews

defendant counsels

Mullin Hoard Brown

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims