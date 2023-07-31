Counsel at Mullin Hoard & Brown and Wright Close & Barger on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America, a national milk marketing cooperative, and employee Jules P. Crews to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of Crews' co-worker Renberto Gutierrez, accuses Crews of moving a truck while the plaintiff was working on top, causing the plaintiff to fall ten feet and land on his head. The case is 4:23-cv-02807, Gutierrez v. Dairy Farmers of America Inc. et al.
Agriculture
July 31, 2023, 5:12 PM