Partners Joseph Duffy and Molly Moriarty Lane from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and principals Jacob Duginski and Megan Brillault from Beveridge & Diamond have stepped in to defend C&H Sugar Inc., the operator of a sugar refinery and wastewater treatment plan, in a pending personal injury class action. The suit, filed June 27 in California Northern District Court by Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos and Liddle Sheets Coulson, arises over the alleged release of noxious odors onto neighboring residential properties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, is 4:23-cv-03192, Gutierrez v. C&H Sugar, Inc.

August 14, 2023, 1:57 PM

