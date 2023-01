Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen, a pharmaceutical wholesaler, to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the state's paid sick leave law, was filed by Slater & Associates on behalf of Berenice Gutierrez. The case is 5:23-cv-00047, Gutierrez v. Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation et al.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 4:09 PM