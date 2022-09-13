New Suit - Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action Tuesday in California Central District Court against Clinivate LLC, a developer of software for behavioral health care providers. The suit, which pertains to a 2022 hacking incident, pursues claims on behalf of customers whose personal identifiable information and protected health information was allegedly exposed in the breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06532, Gutierrez-Torres v. Clinivate, LLC.

Health Care

September 13, 2022, 6:06 PM