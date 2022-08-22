Who Got The Work

Matthew Eisenstein, Robert J. Katerberg and Sharon D. Mayo of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have stepped in as defense counsel to mattress manufacturer Zinus Inc. in a pending product liability class action. The complaint, filed July 7 in California Eastern District Court by Environmental Litigation Group and the Law Office of Christopher Cueto, claims that Zinus sells mattresses with defective fire-retardant sleeves that the fire are prone to losing their protective capabilities and to dispersing broken fiberglass into the environment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller, is 2:22-cv-01172, Gutierrez et al v. Zinus, Inc.

California

August 22, 2022, 4:15 AM