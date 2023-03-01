Who Got The Work

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Emily Renshaw has entered an appearance for Axsome Therapeutics and its top executives in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed Jan. 27 in New York Southern District Court by Gainey Mckenna & Egleston on behalf of Kyle Guterba, accuses Axsome of failing to disclose problems in its manufacturing process for a new migraine treatment that would affect the drug's timeline for FDA approval. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:23-cv-00737, Guterba v. Tabuteau et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 01, 2023, 8:26 AM