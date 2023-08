Who Got The Work

Matthew M. Durham of Dorsey & Whitney has entered an appearance for MarketStar Qoz Business in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint was filed July 3 in Utah District Court by Lankenau & Miller; Strindberg Scholnick Birch Hallam Harstad Thorne; and the Gardner Firm. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Bruce S. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-00080, Gustafson v. MarketStar Qoz Business, LLC.

Business Services

August 21, 2023, 10:51 AM

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches