Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group have retained attorneys H. Minor Pipes III, Elizabeth Ann Houts and Patrick J. Lorio from Pipes Miles Beckman to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed July 30 in Louisiana Middle District Court by Daly & Black on behalf of Linda Gurvin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick, is 3:23-cv-00622, Gurvin v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 18, 2023, 7:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Linda Gurvin

Plaintiffs

Daly & Black, P.C.

defendants

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Pipes Miles Beckman, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute