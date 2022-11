Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Modrall Sperling Roehl Harris & Sisk on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nissan to New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Arrazolo Law and the Law Offices of James B. Ragan on behalf of the estate of Jerlyn Yazzie, alleges that roof and seat belt defects in an Infiniti QX4 contributed to Yazzie's death in a rollover accident. The case is 1:22-cv-00872, Gurule et al. v. Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. et al.

Automotive

November 16, 2022, 8:39 PM