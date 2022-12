Who Got The Work

Dwight C. Donovan of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Ram Robinsons Automation Machinery in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed Nov. 1 in California Eastern District Court by Mills Sadat Dowlat on behalf of Gurudu-Group LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, is 2:22-cv-01973, Gurudu-Group LLC v. Ram Robinsons Automation Machinery LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 16, 2022, 11:34 AM