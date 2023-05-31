New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over its E-Series 'Cutaway' trucks. The suit, brought by Wexler Boley & Elgersma, Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, Gustafson Gluek and the Miller Law Firm, alleges that the cutaways do not align with certain vehicles as promised due to unadjustable casters and cambers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03438, Gurrola et al. v. Ford Motor Co.

Automotive

May 31, 2023, 8:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Marleinet T. Gurrola

Ricardo B. Gurrola

Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP

defendants

Ford Motor Company

