New Suit - Contract

Seaboard, a Kansas-based agriculture and transportation company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over disputed invoices for shipping services, was brought by attorney Michael C. Black on behalf of Gurrentz International. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20297, Gurrentz International Corp. v. Seaboard Marine Ltd.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 25, 2023, 6:15 PM