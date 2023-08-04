New Suit - Securities Class Action

KeyCorp and certain executives were hit with a securities class action Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Dittmer, Wagoner & Steele, accuses the defendants of downplaying concerns about the company's liquidity and overstating its projected s net interest income for the second quarter of this year. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01520, Gurevitch v. KeyCorp et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 04, 2023, 6:40 PM

Menachem Gurevitch

Dittmer, Wagoner & Steele

KeyCorp

Beth E. Mooney

Christopher M. Gorman

Clark H.I. Khayat

Donald R. Kimble

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws