KeyCorp and certain executives were hit with a securities class action Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Pomerantz LLP and Dittmer, Wagoner & Steele, accuses the defendants of downplaying concerns about the company's liquidity and overstating its projected s net interest income for the second quarter of this year. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01520, Gurevitch v. KeyCorp et al.
Banking & Financial Services
August 04, 2023, 6:40 PM