Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America to California Central District Court. The complaint, which pertains to long term care benefits, was filed by Law Offices of Julia Sklar on behalf of Oleg Gurevich. The case is 2:23-cv-02660, Gurevich et al v. Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America.

April 08, 2023, 12:03 PM

