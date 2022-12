New Suit - Consumer

Huntington National Bank was sued Wednesday in Minnesota District Court for violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act. The lawsuit was brought by Consumer Justice Center P.A. on behalf of Brandon Gunter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-03131, Gunter v. Huntington National Bank, The.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 3:56 PM