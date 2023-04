New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Dell Technologies was slapped with a class action Friday in Maryland District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The suit, alleging defective hinges on hybrid computing devices, was filed by Kramon & Graham, Sauder Schelkopf and Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00937, Gunter v. Dell Technologies, Inc.

Technology

April 07, 2023, 2:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Rachel Gunter

Plaintiffs

Sauder Schelkopf LLC

Kramon Graham

Cafferty Clobes Meriwether Sprengel

defendants

Dell Technologies, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct