Gunster Hires 2 Former Florida Officials as Lobbyists Set to...

Florida-based Gunster announced it hired two former Florida officials with experience in two of the state's most essential sectors to help with its lobbying efforts in Tallahassee. Simone Marstiller and Trey Price are joining the corporate law firm after serving in state-level government roles, where they both worked closely with other state officials. While Marstiller served as the secretary of Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration until November, Price worked as the executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation until February.

April 11, 2023, 6:21 PM

