Gunster Adds 22 Attorneys in Merger with Tampa Bay Firm | La...

Gunster has merged with Tampa Bay law firm Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster, the firm announced on Monday, adding 22 lawyers and 25 professional staff in a move that boosted Gunster's attorney headcount near 250 and expanded its presence on Florida's Gulf Coast. The Barnett firm grew from a tax and wealth planning boutique to a regional law firm over the course of 40 years, adding corporate, real estate, and litigation practices to its core private wealth practice.

October 10, 2022, 11:40 AM