Add Atlanta and Moultrie to the depressingly long list of mass shootings after an Atlanta gunman opened fire at the Northside Medical Midtown Center and killed a 38-year-old woman and wounded four other innocent people devoting their lives to helping fellow human beings. One day later, a gunman in Moultrie shot and killed his mother and grandmother before going to a local McDonald's where he killed an employee before taking his own life.

Georgia

May 10, 2023, 8:01 AM

