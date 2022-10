News From Law.com

Attorneys Harold Rosnick and Michael Rosnick, father and son, formed nonprofit The Chick Rosnick Boxing Club to memorialize their father and grandfather, Hyman "Chick" Rosnick. To promote discipline and prevent violence, the organization recently hosted its second benefit for the "Guns Down, Gloves Up" program.

Connecticut

October 12, 2022, 12:14 PM