New Suit - Administrative Procedure Act

The U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management and other defendants were sued Monday in Colorado District Court under the Administrative Procedure Act. The suit, brought by Baker & Hostetler on behalf of Gunnison Energy, contends that the defendants have failed to process two permits to drill applications submitted by the plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-01696, Gunnison Energy LLC v. Haaland et al.

Energy

July 03, 2023, 3:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Gunnison Energy LLC

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

Deb Haaland

Larry Sandoval

Nada Culver

United States Bureau of Land Management

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision