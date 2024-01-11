Barnes & Thornburg partner Eric S. Fisher has entered an appearance for ProAll International Manufacturing, a volumetric concrete truck-mixer manufacturer, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 27 in California Central District Court by the Mahaffey Law Group and Callahan & Blaine on behalf of Gunner Concrete Inc., Douglas Scott Milne II and Geneva Milne, contends that the defendant concealed material facts to induce the plaintiffs to invest $10 million in ProAll, including purchasing 17 concrete mixer trucks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, is 8:23-cv-02212, Gunner Concrete, Inc. et al v. ProAll International Manufacturing, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
January 11, 2024, 12:49 PM