Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at FordHarrison on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Tennessee Aquarium to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Massey & Associates on behalf of three white job applicants, centers on a job listing posted by the defendant for a community engagement educator that specified the applicant must be a member of a minority group. The case is 1:23-cv-00105, Gunn et al v. Tennessee Aquarium.

Tennessee

April 29, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Marni Renee Pearce

Timothy Shawn Gunn

Zachary Chance Taylor

defendants

Tennessee Aquarium

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination