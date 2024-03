Who Got The Work

Eric Turner of Foulston Siefkin has entered an appearance for Elanco Animal Health, a veterinary pharmaceutical firm, in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 17 in Kansas District Court by Siro Smith Dickson on behalf of a former Elanco senior product manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Julie A. Robinson, is 2:24-cv-02022, Gundry v. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 04, 2024, 11:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert W. Gundry

Plaintiffs

Siro Smith Dickson, PC

defendants

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated f/k/a Bayer Animal Health

Elanco US Inc.

Lohmann Animal Health International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Foulston Siefkin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination