Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against indieDwell PBC, which builds manufactured housing for economically disadvantaged areas, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Craig D. Weinstein on behalf of Gundry Partners d/b/a Howard CDM, accuses the defendant of failing to timely deliver 25 housing units for a Los Angeles project known as 'Watts Works.' The case is 2:23-cv-03885, Gundry Partners LP v. indieDwell PBC.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 19, 2023, 8:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Gundry Partners, L.P. D/B/A Howard CDM

defendants

Indiedwell

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract