New Suit

LinkedIn was sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court for ‘deplatforming’ pro se plaintiff Rengin Gundogdu over content she posted about the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60804, Gundogdu v. LinkedIn Corporation.

Internet & Social Media

May 02, 2023, 10:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Rengin Gundogdu

defendants

LinkedIn Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination