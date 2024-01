News From Law.com

The leader of Gunderson Dettmer's strategic transactions and licensing group started at Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe this week in the latest instance of the Northern California-born firm building out its tech transactions practice in major East Coast markets. Partner David Sharrow said he's been tasked with the unofficial leadership role of building Orrick's tech and life sciences transactions practice in Boston and New York.

