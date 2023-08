News From Law.com

Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian has launched its own homegrown generative AI chat application, ChatGD, for its attorneys. Gunderson's app allows the firm's attorneys to query and manipulate documents using a secure, enterprise instance of OpenAI's models through Microsoft Azure.

August 09, 2023, 6:06 PM

