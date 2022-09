News From Law.com

A federal lawsuit in Buffalo on Tuesday asks the court to block the Erie County district attorney and head of New York State Police from enforcing the state's conceal carry provisions that went into effect earlier this month. The lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment that the law's inclusion of public parks, public transportation, and a "default anti-carry rule" with respect to places open to the public infringes on the plaintiffs' rights.

September 14, 2022, 6:33 PM