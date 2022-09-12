Gun Owners Are Sick and Tired: SCOTUS Ruling Provides Ammo f...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court decision in "New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen" has opened the door for gun-rights groups to challenge gun control across the nation. Chris Stone, spokesman for the National Foundation for Gun Rights, described "Bruen" as a "4-ton wrecking ball to dismantle gun control laws nationwide." "We're going to wipe out every unconstitutional law that stands in the way of law-abiding citizen's Second Amendment rights," Stone said in a statement.

