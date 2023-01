News From Law.com

New Jersey's attorney ethics authorities are asking the Supreme Court to set stricter penalties for any lawyer who brings a loaded gun into a courthouse. The request follows a decision, made public Jan.19, in which the Supreme Court imposed a censure on Mark Bae Jander, an attorney with the Falcon Law Firm in Oakhurst who sought to enter the Middlesex County Courthouse with a loaded .38 caliber revolver in his trial bag.

January 24, 2023, 3:16 PM