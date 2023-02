New Suit - Consumer Class Action

PepsiCo was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Central District Court over its Gatorade Fit drinks. The suit, brought by Fitzgerald Joseph, alleges that phrases on the packaging such as 'healthy real hydration,' 'no added sugar' and 'excellent source of vitamins A & C' are 'nutrient content claims' prohibited by FDA regulations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00332, Gumner v. PepsiCo Inc.